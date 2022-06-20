22-year-old Battle Creek man dies after crashing into tree

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old Battle Creek man is dead after crashing into a tree in Kalamazoo County early Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Sunday morning on E C Avenue in Ross Township.

Deputies say Zachary Wisniewski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wisniewski was the only person in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have not released what they believe led to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube