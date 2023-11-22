2016 missing person's case being treated as homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After seven years, Kalamazoo Public Safety may be one step closer to learning more about what happened to a missing 22-year-old.

Nathaniel Ratliff was last seen on October 30, 2016. At the time, his disappearance was believed to be voluntary. However, the years have since changed investigators’ minds.

“We have reason to believe that that is actually a homicide,” said Captain Rafael Diaz, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Investigation Division. “And we’ve been investigating it for many years. So, we’re here today to gather some evidence, hopefully.”

On Tuesday, Kalamazoo Public Safety searched the home where Ratliff was last seen in 2016. The home is located on South Park Street.

“A warrant was signed, we’re here now executing the warrant, with the hopes of finding some more additional information that we can build for our investigation,” said Captain Diaz.

Captain Diaz couldn’t disclose who lives on the property. However, crews were seen taking things out of the house.

“We don’t know where it will take us because, you know, facts are facts, right information is information. And when we get that, then we look at it and we say, ‘What value does this have for the case?’ And then we move on,” said Captain Diaz. “So, we try not to make any assumptions. We try not to have any theories. There’s just facts. There’s evidence and facts. And that’s what we’re working on.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact KDPS or Silent Observer.

