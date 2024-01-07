Watch Now
20-year-old Allegan woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Richland Township

Michigan State Police
Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jan 07, 2024
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 20-year-old Allegan woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Richland Township on Sunday. The crash occurred on M-89 near E B Ave at about 8:40 a.m.

According to Michigan State Police, the 20-year-old woman was driving a Ford Fusion that was traveling eastbound on M-89. She lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a Dodge Durango that was traveling westbound.

The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Durango was a 41-year-old Plainwell man, who was taken to Bronson Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A factor in the crash appears to have been driving too fast for conditions.

