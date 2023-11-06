2 suspects arrested following Pavilion Twp. home invasion, assault

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two suspects are in custody following a home invasion and robbery in Pavilion Township over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday night in the 6600 block of Colgrove Drive, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told deputies arrived to learn three suspects had entered the home carrying handguns with the intent to rob the place.

The sheriff’s office says the homeowner ran to a bedroom in the back of the home when the suspects opened fire. No one was hit but two homes close by had sustained bullet damage.

On Monday, KCSO tells us investigators spotted two of the suspects getting inside a car, which they followed and executed a traffic stop with help from public safety officials from Kalamazoo and Western Michigan University.

Both suspects ran off and were later arrested, deputies say. They were charged home invasion, assault, carrying a concealed firearm, and felony firearm. Two guns were also confiscated.

