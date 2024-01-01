2 shot, 1 killed in early-morning Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot in Kalamazoo early Monday morning. One of them was killed.

Officers responded to the 100 block of East South Street before 1:30 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 26-year-old Romero Devon Weakley from Kalamazoo was found with a gunshot wound. Officers and bystanders provided aid while awaiting an ambulance but the victim passed away shortly after.

KDPS says the second victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large.

KDPS expresses its sympathies to loved ones affected by the shooting.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube