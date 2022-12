PORTAGE, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash that happened at about 8:30 Thursday night.

Portage police tell us a truck with two people inside was trying to turn onto E. Milham Rd from S. Sprinkle Rd when they crossed into the path of an SUV.

The intersection was closed for several hours while crews worked to rescue the two in the truck.

Both were seriously hurt, one of them facing is life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.