2 people injured in shooting in Kalamazoo overnight

Police lights
Posted at 5:39 AM, Aug 18, 2021
KALAMAZOO — Police say 2 people were injured in a shooting overnight on Wednesday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m., along Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers found both men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of them were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police say they have not identified a suspect.

If you know anything about this call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, or visit kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

