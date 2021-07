COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people where found dead in a Comstock Township residence after reports of shots fired, reports the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the report of shots fired in the 5700 block of Higgins Street and found the bodies inside the residence.

The KCSO has released no further information, except to say they believe the incident is “an isolated incident” and there is “no threat to the public.”