2 Kzoo County firefighters hospitalized after crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Motorists are reminded to travel at reduced speeds through hazardous roads after two firefighters were injured in a Kalamazoo County crash.

The South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority (SKCFA) says both firefighters were taken to a hospital “and are doing OK.”

We’re told one of their vehicles was hit while they were at the crash scene, resulting in minor damage to the vehicle.

“Please slow down and take your time with the ever changing road conditions,” the department writes.

SKCFA credits with Portage Department of Public Safety and the Pavilion Township Fire Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube