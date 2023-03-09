2 in custody as Kalamazoo Twp. police investigate burglary

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in custody following a burglary in Kalamazoo Township early Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says the burglary took place at a business near Douglas and Mosel avenues before 2 a.m.

We’re told officers found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. KTPD says the car took off before officers could make contact with the driver.

Further investigation led police to a burglary in progress at the business, authorities say. The suspect ran off but was apprehended shortly after.

KTPD tells us the other suspect in the vehicle was found nearby and arrested.

The two suspects, a 44-year-old Kalamazoo County man and 47-year-old Gratiot County woman, were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, police say.

The burglary is currently under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

