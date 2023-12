KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened in the 600 block of Egleston Avenue.

We’re told two men sustained gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

