2 hurt in Comstock Township rollover crash on I-94

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after a rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday night.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. near mile marker 84 in Comstock Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a sedan traveled west when another car pulled in front of it. The sedan driver veered to avoid it but lost control and left the road, flipping over.

Deputies say a man and woman, both 41, were hospitalized for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with KCSO by calling 269-383-8748. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

