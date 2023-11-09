2 hospitalized after SUV crashes with semi in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after a semi crash in Richland Township Thursday morning.

The crash happened at D Avenue and 28th Street at around 10 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told an SUV drove south on 28th Street when it continued past the stop sign and was hit by an oncoming semitruck.

The SUV rolled over more than once, trapping two people inside, deputies say. They were later removed and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver was unharmed.

KCSO credits the Richland Police Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube