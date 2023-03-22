19-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wound after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man checked into a hospital at around 11 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

Investigations determined the shooting happened near Fox Ridge Drive and Alamo Avenue, authorities say.

We’re told the victim is in stable condition.

Public safety officials are still looking for the suspect. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-337-8139. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube