18-year-old stabbed in Oshtemo Twp., suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office says a 30-year-old man is in custody in connection to the stabbing of an 18-year-old man.

Deputies were called to Andover Dr. off Stadium Dr. in Oshtemo Twp. around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There they found they found the 18-year-old stabbed. He was taken to the hospital and is listed as stable.

Investigators say the 30-year-old suspect was quickly identified and taken into custody.

They say no names are being released because this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is aked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

Deputies had a busy overnight Monday into Tuesday, also investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Speedway a mile away earlier that evening.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube