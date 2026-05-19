Deputies search for suspect after attempted armed robbery at Oshtemo Twp. gas station

OSHTEMO TWP., Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after they say someone tried to rob a Speedway gas station on Stadium Dr. in Oshtemo Twp. on Monday night.

They got the call around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies say a man showed a gun and demanded money before walking off. They searched the area with K-9s and drones but were not able to find him. They say no one was hurt, and the man did not steal anything.

Investigators say they may release photos and a suspect description at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

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