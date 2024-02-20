Watch Now
18-year-old severely injured from Kalamazoo shooting, suspect at large

Posted at 8:23 PM, Feb 19, 2024
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man is severely injured after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street before 6:30 p.m., according to the city of Kalamazoo.

We’re told officers found an 18-year-old who had apparently been shot. Officers treated the victim before paramedics took him to the hospital.

The city says the victim was in critical condition at first but is now stable.

The suspect behind the targeted attack took off before officers arrived, city officials explain.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

