KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Kalamazoo is in the hospital after being hit by an Amtrak train Friday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

According to the report he was walking along the tracks north of E Michigan Ave between Harrison St and Riverview Dr.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called his injuries 'non-life-threatening' and tell FOX 17 there were no closures and no significant delay of the train was caused by the collision.