18-year-old arrested after several Kalamazoo homes hit by gunfire

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says an 18-year-old was arrested after an officer heard shots fired, and found houses hit by bullets.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Wall St.

An officer said they heard gunshots, then pulled over an involved car.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested on various weapons offenses.

Although several homes were hit, no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.