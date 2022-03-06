17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old has been hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound in a Kalamazoo shooting Saturday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting took place in the area of James Street and Wells Place.

Authorities say the 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect description is not available at this time.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are encouraged to get in touch with public safety officials at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube