OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed at Canterbury House Apartments in Oshtemo Township Monday night, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Dragonfly Road just before 9:30 p.m.

The teenager was taken to Bronson Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8751 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Watch: 16-year-old stabbed at Oshtemo Township apartment complex

16-year-old stabbed at Oshtemo Township apartment complex

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