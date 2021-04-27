Watch
16-year-old shot in Kalamazoo

Police lights
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 27, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a teen was shot late Monday night in Kalamazoo.

It happened shortly before midnight in the area of Inverness Lane.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a 16-year-old was found with several gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police said the suspects were seen running north of the scene and were described as three black male juveniles.

Call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 if you have any information.

