15-year-old girl hit by car in Portage while walking to school

PORTAGE, Mich. — A 15-year-old girl is hurt after being hit by a car in Portage Thursday morning.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says she was walking to Loy Norrix High School with two other girls her age when they stepped onto Kilgore Road near Candlewyck Drive to avoid a sprinkler.

An eastbound vehicle hit the victim, who authorities say was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury. The 52-year-old Kalamazoo driver is cooperating with investigators at this time.

We’re told speed was a factor in the incident.

Those with knowledge of the crash are encouraged to connect with PDPS by calling 269-329-4567. Anonymous tips may be forwarded to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

