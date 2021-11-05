12-year-old and 14-year-old face felony charges after attempted home invasion arrest in Kzoo

Police say two kids from Kalamazoo are accused of stealing a gun and possessing illegal drugs after they were arrested during an attempted home invasion Thursday evening. The 12-year-old and 14-year-old suspects also had a large amount of cash on them, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol around 8:35 p.m. along Oak Street after reports of a rise in thefts from vehicles by juveniles in the area.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, an officer saw the pair trying to break into a home, but were scared off by the homeowner.

Police say they didn't make it far because officers arrested them in the yard of that home.

Both of them face felony charges.