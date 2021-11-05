Watch
12-year-old and 14-year-old face felony charges after attempted home invasion arrest in Kzoo

Posted at 8:25 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 08:26:32-04

Police say two kids from Kalamazoo are accused of stealing a gun and possessing illegal drugs after they were arrested during an attempted home invasion Thursday evening. The 12-year-old and 14-year-old suspects also had a large amount of cash on them, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol around 8:35 p.m. along Oak Street after reports of a rise in thefts from vehicles by juveniles in the area.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, an officer saw the pair trying to break into a home, but were scared off by the homeowner.

Police say they didn't make it far because officers arrested them in the yard of that home.
Both of them face felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

