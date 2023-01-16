12-year-old accused of setting fires at school in Kalamazoo Twp.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 12-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center after Kalamazoo Township police say he was caught setting fires in a school building.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says officers responded to 911 calls of a student setting fires in an occupied school building and assaulting a staff member Monday morning in the 3100 block of Lake Street.

The department says officers arrived at the school and detained the 12-year-old suspect. Fire crews at the scene tended to existing fire concerns and rendered the building safe.

Police say no one was hurt as a result of the fires.

The 12-year-old student was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

