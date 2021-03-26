1-year-old girl allegedly abducted by father in Kalamazoo Twp. found safe

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo Township police are investigating the alleged abduction of a 1-year-old girl.

The child’s mother told police that the girl’s biological father – who doesn’t live in the home – forcefully broke into the home overnight and took the child without permission.

She was returned home to her custodial family unharmed, police said Friday, but the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is still investigating.

Stefan Ray Williams, 25, of Kalamazoo was last seen driving a silver SUV, possibly a Chevy Equinox with an unknown plate.

He may be in the north side of Kalamazoo or in Portage, a news release said.