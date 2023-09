KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — One person is hurt after a US-131 crash in Kalamazoo County Friday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at KL Avenue before 3:35 p.m.

One vehicle was involved.

We’re told the victim was hospitalized “for advanced care.”

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube