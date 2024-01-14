1 officer hurt as 2 KDPS vehicles are hit on I-94

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An officer was injured when two Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety vehicles were struck by a car Sunday.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, KDPS officers were at the scene of a traffic accident on Interstate 94 near Sprinkle Road when a car hit KDPS Fire Rescue Engine 2, damaging two KDPS vehicles in the process. Two officers were seated in the engine when it was struck.

One of the officers was injured. He was taken to Bronson Hospital with minor injuries. The other officer and the car's driver were not hurt.

Westbound I-94 was reduced to one lane near Sprinkle Road while KDPS investigated.