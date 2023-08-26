1 minor arrested, another identified after Kalamazoo Co. felony assault, shooting

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a minor and is still looking for another as part of a felony assault and shooting investigation.

Deputies responded to the intersection of East G Avenue and Keyes Drive around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

They learned two people shot at another group of people several times before running away.

The sheriff’s office brought in its K-9 unit, which was able to track down one of the suspects, a minor.

They were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

The second suspect, also a minor, was identified, but the sheriff’s office has not found them yet.

Investigators say the gunfire didn’t hit anyone; however, one occupied home did take a bullet.

Now, the sheriff’s office is sending its report to the county prosecutor for review.

Investigators ask anyone who saw the shooting or who has additional information to call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

