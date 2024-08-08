1 in custody following Kalamazoo Township drug bust

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich — A man was arrested Wednesday after investigators recovered illegal drugs in Kalamazoo Township.

A search warrant was conducted in the 3300 block of West Main Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 1.25 pounds of meth and 1.25 pounds of fentanyl were confiscated, along with a gun, drug-manufacturing equipment, and suspected cash profits from drug sales.

KDPS says the suspect, a 25-year-old man, had prior felony convictions and was not permitted to have a gun. He was taken into custody to face multiple felonies.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team by calling 269-337-8880. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

