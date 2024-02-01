Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

1 hurt after being shot outside Walmart in Oshtemo Township

Kalamazoo county sheriff's office.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday morning's deadly accident.
Kalamazoo county sheriff's office.jpg
Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 17:07:54-05

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot outside an Oshtemo Township Walmart Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside the Walmart on Ninth Street after 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Witnesses reportedly heard an argument that became intense before one of the men shot at the other.

Deputies say the suspect took off but was later arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation but it is believed the suspect and victim are acquainted. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

KCSO says the public is not believed to be in any danger.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book