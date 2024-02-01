1 hurt after being shot outside Walmart in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot outside an Oshtemo Township Walmart Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside the Walmart on Ninth Street after 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Witnesses reportedly heard an argument that became intense before one of the men shot at the other.

Deputies say the suspect took off but was later arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation but it is believed the suspect and victim are acquainted. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

KCSO says the public is not believed to be in any danger.

