1 hospitalized with serious injuries following Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials followed up on reports of a shooting that took place in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting occurred in the area of Trimble Avenue and Center Street.

We’re told the victim, described as a 26-year-old from Kalamazoo, was found in the area with a gunshot wound. Authorities say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are asked to get in touch with KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

