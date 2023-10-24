1 dead after 2 vehicles hit go-kart in Comstock Township

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has died after a go-kart was hit by two cars in Comstock Township Monday night.

The crash happened before 9:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of East Michigan Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the go-kart was headed west on Michigan Avenue without its lights on when a GMC pickup rear-ended it.

The impact caused the go-kart to veer into the eastbound lane when deputies say it was hit again, this time by a Dodge Journey. The go-kart driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Deputies suspect the GMC driver may have had alcohol in their system.

Those with information related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

