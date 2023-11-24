1 dead, 3 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Portage woman has died following a three-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Stadium Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told four people were involved. One person had to be extricated.

Public safety officials tell FOX 17 a Portage woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. She has since been identified as 22-year-old Audrey Hensley.

Another person suffered critical injuries, according to KDPS. The other two received non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities suspect high speed played a role in the crash.

KDPS offers its sympathies to loved ones impacted by this incident.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-337-8120. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

