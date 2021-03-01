1 dead, 2 more injured during Kalamazoo Twp. apartment fire

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after an apartment fire Monday morning in Kalamazoo Township.

Crews from the Township of Kalamazoo Fire Department were dispatched about 9 a.m. to 2424 Texel Drive to a first-floor fire with two people possibly still inside, according to a news release.

Two victims were found during a search of the apartment.

One of them was transported to a local hospital by Life EMS, while the other was found dead inside the home.

Another occupant of an adjoining apartment was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

It’s cause and origin are still under investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending identification and notification of family.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.