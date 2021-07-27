1 arrested after Kalamazoo police find loaded gun during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo led to one person being arrested after police found a loaded gun in his vehicle.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was conducting directed patrols about 2 a.m. on the north side of the city after citizens complained of gun violence in the area, according to a news release.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of N. Rose St.

The driver, a 19-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant.

A search of the vehicle led to officers finding a loaded gun.

The driver was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon and the outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8369 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.