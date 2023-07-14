1.5M gallons of partially treated wastewater discharges into Kzoo River

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The public is advised to avoid touching the water in the Kalamazoo River after 1.5 million gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged late Thursday night.

Kalamazoo officials say the Department of Public Services (DPS) were alerted of the problem before 10:40 p.m. on July 13. The disinfection feed system, the source of the problem, was fixed before midnight.

We’re told the advisory impacts the portion of the river that runs between the Paterson Street Bridge and Cooper Township's D Avenue Bridge. The advisory will be lifted once testing determines health risk is minimal.

City of Kalamazoo

Samples collected Friday will be ready for review July 15, city officials say.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has been informed of the discharge.

Those with questions are instructed to call DPS at 269-337-8768.

