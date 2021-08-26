1,500 gallons of wastewater overflows into storm water structure in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — A sanitary sewer overflow dumped about 1,500 gallons of wastewater into a nearby storm water structure last weekend in Portage.

Officials detected it about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 along South Westnedge Avenue near Parkland Terrace, according to a news release Thursday.

We’re told it was caused by a leak in the force main pipe, which was corrected by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The storm water structure has been cleaned and powdered lime was spread over the affected soils.

No health impacts are expected as a result.