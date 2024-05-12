1,200 gallons spill from sanitary sewer in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A manhole spewed out 1,200 gallons of raw sewage before the overflow was halted Saturday evening.

At 6:03 p.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Services was notified of a sanitary sewer overflow from a manhole at the intersection of Greenlawn Avenue and Woodside Avenue. City employees responded immediately and were able to remove a blockage at 7:48 p.m. Saturday.

The city estimated the amount of material discharged at 1,200 gallons. Normal flow conditions in the sanitary sewer were restored and the impacted area was remediated.

As required by law, Water Reclamation Plant personnel notified the Kalamazoo District Office of the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) as well as the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Unit of the spill.

The accompanying map shows the area impacted by the overflow.

