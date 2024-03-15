Kalamazoo students developing ideas to keep professionals in the city

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It’s no secret Michigan’s population is shrinking, but students in Kalamazoo are developing ideas to keep top talent in town.

“We are working with Monroe-Brown Foundation to improve retention of young professionals in Kalamazoo,” said Emilee Cramer, a Western Michigan University student.

Leading the charge is nine groups of students from Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University.

“I think, at least from a student perspective, we don't see, like, the fun in Kalamazoo because we're doing kind of the typical college things, not coming downtown,” Cramer told FOX 17.

Through the Leadership and Business Strategy course, Cramer’s group wants to bridge that gap.

“We want to bring a flock of Bird electric scooters to Kalamazoo so students have a fun and new way to make it downtown and hopefully to the new hockey arena,” Cramer added.

Other concepts include increasing downtown housing options, networking opportunities and mentorship programs.

“One thing we discovered is that our community could really benefit from more engaging activities for the 22-to-30-year-olds,” said Doug Lepisto, director of the Center for Principle Leadership and Business Strategy.

Lepisto says they’ve received feedback from college students, people still in the community and professionals who have left.

“The other thing that we saw in our research is building that connection between students and the smaller companies here is really critical. They often are told to go to a big city and take a big job. But there are a lot of great companies based here in West Michigan,” he explained.

To keep talent, a stronger connection between the social and professional scenes is a must.

“I sort of see us as Grand Rapids 20 years ago. So, if we can keep up that trajectory, I think Kalamazoo will be in a great spot,” Monroe-Brown Foundation President Fritz Brown said.

According to Brown, the groups will have a solid concept by the end of this semester, and then they will work in making it happen.

“I have been very impressed with all the students in in all their presentations, even the ideas that seem, you know, that seems a little far fetched,” he added.

The foundation has pledged up to $400,000 to invest in concepts that come out of these student projects.

