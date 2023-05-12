Kalamazoo restoration clinic aims to help drivers get licenses reinstated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of State, along with state and community partners, will host a Road to Restoration clinic in Kalamazoo Friday to help people restore their driving privileges.

The clinic is to help people with suspended licenses figure out what steps they need to take to get them restored.

New state laws signed in 2021 lifted driving suspensions for people who failed to pay tickets or court fines, failed to appear in court and had certain non-moving or other violations.

Although the new laws lifted suspensions for more than 150,000 Michiganders, many people still have to take further action before getting their license restored.

Road to Restoration clinics aim to help drivers navigate the sometime difficult steps to safely get back behind the wheel.

The restoration clinic is at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (120 Roberson St., Kalamazoo) and runs from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

It is free to attend; however, some community members might have to pay outstanding fines or fees before getting their license reinstated.

Additionally, drivers are encouraged to buy a copy of their driving record at the clinic or online for $12.

Walk-ins are welcome.

If you believe you qualify to have your license reinstated or have questions about your driving history, you can get more information or sign up for upcoming clinics here.

