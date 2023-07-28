Kalamazoo Promise hosts meet and greet with new superintendent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Promise invited community members Thursday evening to meet new Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darrin Slade.

Dr. Slade joined the district on July 1 after a national search.

He brings more than 30 years of experience as an educator with a track record of success among struggling schools.

“Our relationship with the superintendent is extremely vital to the success of the students,” Von Washington Jr. with the Kalamazoo Promise said. “Having the [superintendent] out where they’re meeting people, getting them connected to those very important stakeholders and also seeing students and parents wherever they can, is just, it’s vital to the success of everyone.”

Attendees got the chance to meet and talk with the new superintendent who also gave a short presentation Thursday evening.

“The biggest challenge that I will say is I’m going to continue to improve student achievement, focusing on safety and student behavior, making sure we have things in place to improve the graduation rate this upcoming year,” Dr. Slade said.

Thursday’s meet and greet was at The Kalamazoo Promise office on E. Water Street.

The Kalamazoo Promise is a scholarship program that provides post-secondary scholarships for Kalamazoo Public Schools graduates who meet residency and enrollment requirements.

It covers all mandatory tuition and fees.

The Promise was launched in 2005 and has since provided more than $180 million in scholarships for KPS students.

