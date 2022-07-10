Kalamazoo police investigating two separate shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday evening.

Lt. Lakisha McMillon told FOX 17 that officers responded to the first call about a shooting at LaCrone Park, off of West Paterson, at 8 p.m., then another one on Church Street at 9 p.m.

KDPS says three men were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries after the first shooting.

Officers are still trying to figure out how many people got hurt in the second shooting, but they said there are no deaths.

Now, detectives are investigating if the two shootings are related. As of Saturday night, there is still a heavy police presence in both areas.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube