Kalamazoo police investigating after man shows up at hospital with a gunshot wound

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating Sunday morning's shooting that left a man hospitalized in critical condition.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jul 22, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Kalamazoo police say they were called to the area of Lake St. and Wells for a report of shots fired just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

While investigating, police say they were told that a 21-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man drove himself to the hospital and his injury was not life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified yet.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

