Kalamazoo police investigating after man shows up at hospital with a gunshot wound

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Kalamazoo police say they were called to the area of Lake St. and Wells for a report of shots fired just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

While investigating, police say they were told that a 21-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man drove himself to the hospital and his injury was not life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified yet.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

