Kalamazoo police investigate shooting that hospitalized 1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Lake Street around 5:30 p.m. for several reports of gunshots.

As officers were on scene investigating, they say a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

KDPS says the shooting victim had two nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds and is expected to recover.

Right now, it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Meanwhile, officers have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

