Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates additional storage lockers for those experiencing homelessness

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo shelter and resource center held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate a new installation aimed at helping those who are unhoused.

Ministry with Community installed long-term storage lockers for people experiencing homelessness, poverty and other crises.

“Since we’ve moved in this building, in 2016, we’ve had 100 percent capacity for the use of those storage lockers. All of our services are free to our members, and the lockers have been at 100 percent capacity. We knew there was a need, so we’ve increased them by adding 66 additional lockers, which increased it by 80 percent,” Ministry of Community Development Director Andrea Tramel explained.

FOX 17

The nonprofit says a major donation from the Jim Gilmore Jr. Foundation and Advia Credit Union made this addition possible.

“What we have found is that when you literally are carrying just the items that are on your back, that is so few. So, it’s so important for you to keep those items with you at all times, and you can’t always keep the stuff with you all the time. They either get lost or stolen or even damaged. To have the permanency of having a locker here is huge for somebody. And we also know that they need stability in their lives – we are that stability…knowing that they have a place that stores all of their items, and that’s safe, we know the likelihood of them coming back, they likelier they are to make a positive change,” Tramel said.

Ministry with Community aims to empower people to make positive life changes – whether they’re experiencing homelessness, poverty, substance use disorder or another crisis.

FOX 17

“Anybody that is a member, which anybody is welcome to be a member of Ministry of Community, can sign up to get a locker,” Tramel added. “We just ask that you come every ten days and clean everything that’s in your locker and then check on your items – and that’s it. And you can have them for as long as you would like. And again, they’re free.”

The daytime shelter and resource center is open to anyone who needs its services, 365 days a year, and is located at 500 N. Edwards in Kalamazoo.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube