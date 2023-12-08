Kalamazoo man arrested after months-long investigation for having drugs, gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police arrested a man after a narcotic search warrant led them to a gun, fentanyl and cocaine.

The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) says its detectives partnered with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit and MSP Emergency Support Team to execute the narcotic search warrant Friday at the Stadium Drive Apartments on Lakesedge Drive in Kalamazoo.

It stems from a months-long investigation into the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Detectives seized a 9mm handgun, about two and a half ounces of fentanyl and around four and a half ounces of cocaine.

Michigan State Police

They arrested a 41-year-old Kalamazoo man for a bond conditions violations from a previous assault charge.

SWET expects additional charges, including possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine, delivery of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are not releasing the man’s name because he has not been arraigned yet.

According to SWET, there are nearly twice as many lives lost to drug overdoses than car crashes in Southwest Michigan each year.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free, confident help, information and treatment referrals. For information about getting substance use treatment, regardless of insurance, you can also call Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at 1-800-781-0353.**

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube