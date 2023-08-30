Kalamazoo making improvements to downtown streets

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s Streets for All Initiative is making good progress. City officials say the work they are doing downtown is aimed at making the city safer, more connected and more livable.

Crews have been working to improve Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue— which will soon be converted into two-way streets.

In May, City Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph told FOX 17 that converting the roads was a priority due to the number of accidents they see a year— most of which were speed-related.

On Wednesday, he added that prior to their work, it was difficult for pedestrians to cross Michigan Avenue due to speeding and weaving through traffic.

Officials say the two-way reconstruction on Michigan Avenue will begin in 2026, after Kalamazoo Avenue is completed.

Until that begins, there are temporary pavement markings in downtown. Randolph says that has been a factor in reducing and organizing traffic.

In the next few weeks, downtown traffic may go a little slower due to water and sewer work, bridge repairs, and sidewalk improvements.

