Kalamazoo Co. commissioners meet to discuss future of new arena downtown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County commissioners voted Tuesday to take a closer look at a major project— a new event center in downtown Kalamazoo.

The board of commissioners will meet again Thursday evening to discuss the future of this $300 million development.

This comes after several local leaders expressed their concerns about the impact the new arena could have on marginalized communities.

FOX 17 talked with John Taylor, chairperson of the board, Thursday morning— who said he has the authority to approve the contract right now, but he wants to wait until the majority gets on board.

The potential buyer, Catalyst Development, plans to build a 320,000-square-foot event center that would host community and athletic events downtown.

Southwest Michigan First Early designs for an event center in downtown Kalamazoo

READ MORE: New arena in downtown Kalamazoo aims to bring $54M to local economy

Taylor said the contract now is about 99% the same as it was on Tuesday when commissioners voted to look over it again.

He says a major change in the contract is that the county would get the first chance to buy the property if Catalyst Development backs out.

Southwest Michigan First

FOX 17 learned that this project would create 700 jobs and is expected to generate $54 million for the local economy each year.

“We [potentially] have the $300 million investment into the downtown Kalamazoo area, commitment to residents and neighborhoods that will be negatively impacted by this, to have a commitment that they will be made whole, whether it be for economic development incentives on the north side or whether it be rental, you know, that’s up to the north side [administrative] group to decide that, but…I think it’s a huge positive impact economically to the community. So, I think that the community can look forward to, you know, a new downtown,” Taylor said.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Stay with FOX 17 for the latest on the board’s decision.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube