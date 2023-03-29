Kalamazoo Central High School awards 1st scholarship honoring graduate Naya J. Reynolds

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central High School is working to keep the legacy of a former student, Naya J. Reynolds, alive after she was shot and killed nearly eight months ago.

Naya’s passing shook everyone who knew and loved her. Although she isn’t here to finish her dreams, that doesn’t mean she can’t be an inspiration to others. The Naya J. Reynolds Scholarship aims to help young women pursue their goals.

“In honor of Naya Reynolds's passing, we wanted to honor and celebrate her life and have a legacy for her,” Deveta Gardner, head cheerleading coach at Kalamazoo Central High, said.

Reynolds was a cheerleader at the school, so Gardner says it’s important for her current team to know that they support a woman who gave so much to the program.

“The coaches got together and we created the Naya J. Reynolds Scholarship. The overflow of response from alumni, cheerleaders, their parents and the coaches was overwhelming for us,” she added. “She was very tenacious. She was positive. She was an amazing team player, always looking for the bright side of things and an opportunity to support someone else.”

The Naya J. Reynolds Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors on the high school cheer team. When it was time to make the choice, there was no doubt that Kierra Gaddie should be awarded the scholarship.

“I was very thankful and surprised that I was chosen out of the whole team for it. So I just, I felt very, very blessed to receive it,” Gaddie told FOX 17.

Although she didn’t know Reynolds personally, Gaddie says she was inspired by her drive and ambition.

“What I want to do with my major is be a doctor, but also advocate for equality in healthcare. And so putting those two together, I think, really honors what she stands for,” she said.

Gaddie was awarded a $1,000 scholarship and is deciding between Michigan State University and Howard University. If she goes out of state, she won’t qualify for the Kalamazoo Promise which pays for 100% of tuition.

“College is going to be very expensive. So any amount that I could possibly earn is like, very important to me,” Gaddie said.

Gardner says this scholarship is the first of many. She’s grateful for the support from family, alumni, parents and everyone else who donated to make the scholarship happen. Initially, they raised $3,000 for the scholarship and they plan to use the rest of the money to honor another recipient.

Naya’s family also has their own scholarship open to any graduating young woman, it’s called the Naya J. Reynolds Forever 22 Scholarship. It’s expected to be given out in June.

